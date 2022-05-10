ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

