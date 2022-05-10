ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 161.95 and a quick ratio of 161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.88. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

