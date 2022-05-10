ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “
ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 161.95 and a quick ratio of 161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.88. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.