Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.90

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.