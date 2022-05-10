Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.90

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

