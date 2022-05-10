Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,607. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.