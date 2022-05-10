Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.16. 10,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.89. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.