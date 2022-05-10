Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

ABST stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

