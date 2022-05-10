Abeille Asset Management SA Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Salesforce makes up about 0.9% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

