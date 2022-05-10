Abeille Asset Management SA Takes $2.40 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. 12,369,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130,565. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.