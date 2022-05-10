Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 9,653 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $5.85 on Tuesday, reaching $175.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,440. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.