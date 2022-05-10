Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New $827,000 Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. 2,632,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

