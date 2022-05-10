Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 52,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 494,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,190,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 51,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

