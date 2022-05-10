Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 3,909,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

