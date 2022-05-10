Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 1,093,397 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,093,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,939,000. Qiagen makes up approximately 14.1% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.48% of Qiagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 628,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

