Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 4,842 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.