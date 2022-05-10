Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) were down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 72,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.