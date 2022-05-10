AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-$3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.92-$14.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $150.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,944,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,891. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $266.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

