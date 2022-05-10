A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Receives GBX 588.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

BAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.34) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($24,507.16). Insiders have acquired 3,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,813 over the last 90 days.

LON:BAG traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 576 ($7.10). 102,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 532.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 516.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.50 ($5.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £645.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

