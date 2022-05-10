9,432 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.60. 2,305,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,513. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

