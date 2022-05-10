922 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,677. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

