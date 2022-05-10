8,551 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $10.60 on Tuesday, hitting $266.37. 2,208,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

