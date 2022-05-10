8,389 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

