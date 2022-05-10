$8.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $8.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the highest is $8.34 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $33.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,093. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.
About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.