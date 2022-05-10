$8.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $8.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the highest is $8.34 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $33.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,093. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.