739 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in EVERTEC by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 132,807 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

