722,065 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 722,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Nordic American Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,646 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $412.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.