68,565 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Acquired by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

