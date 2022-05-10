$647.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $647.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.76 million and the highest is $653.80 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $410.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 976,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.