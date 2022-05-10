64,685 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Tyson Foods by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tyson Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,704 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,066. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

