$624.64 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to post sales of $624.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $636.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.70 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $543.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 408.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $47.87. 564,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,404. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

