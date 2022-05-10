$62.15 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report $62.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $61.39 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $62.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $252.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.36 million to $252.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.37 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $279.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. 194,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $655.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

