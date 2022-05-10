5,050 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.