3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 11,985 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

