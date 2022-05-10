34,914 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,000. Tractor Supply accounts for 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.32 on Monday, reaching $198.24. 1,369,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

