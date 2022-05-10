33,428 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

