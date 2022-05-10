3,210 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

