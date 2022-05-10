$320.59 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post sales of $320.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.10 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

NYSE U traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.38. 7,345,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

