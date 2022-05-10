$32.80 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.09 million and the highest is $39.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $192.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,383. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

