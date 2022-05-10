$30.36 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $31.32 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $29.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $124.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $130.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.45 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.23. 284,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,859. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $4,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

