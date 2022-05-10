$3.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.05. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $5.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $16.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

