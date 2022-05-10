29,613 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter.

PRPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 42,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

