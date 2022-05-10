27,201 Shares in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.07. 34,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $292.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.