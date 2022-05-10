231,946 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. NMI comprises approximately 3.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NMI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

NMI stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. 676,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,436. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

