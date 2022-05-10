$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $1.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

NYSE DKS traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $88.15. 52,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.