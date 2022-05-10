$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.52 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

ES stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. 38,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,603. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $384,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

