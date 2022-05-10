$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,869. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

