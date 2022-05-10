$183.44 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $183.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $730.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

BXSL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,524. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $10,203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,929,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 653.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 157,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

