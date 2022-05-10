17,045 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 228,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

