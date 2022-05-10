$17.94 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.78 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $74.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.01 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.60 million, with estimates ranging from $85.99 million to $87.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.94. 213,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

