$166.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post $166.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.96 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $654.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 96,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,373. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

