13,793 Shares in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of Sierra Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,793. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 28.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.