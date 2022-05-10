12,146 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $125.88 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

